International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 80.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $99.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

