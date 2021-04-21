New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Holdings Lowered by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $9,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

