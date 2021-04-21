Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

