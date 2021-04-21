Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $101.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

