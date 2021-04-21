Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 731 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $198.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $199.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

