Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.13 and a 52 week high of $238.03.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

