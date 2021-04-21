Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 279 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $20,502,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in SEA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $236.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.38. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

