Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.19 and a 200-day moving average of $222.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.13 and a 12 month high of $238.03.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

