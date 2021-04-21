Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

