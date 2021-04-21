Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,537,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 31,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,191.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

