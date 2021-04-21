VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,008,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,205,000.

Shares of GDXJ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 122,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,354. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

