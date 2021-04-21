SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

