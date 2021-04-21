Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,563. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

