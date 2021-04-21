Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of PCEF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. 72,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,106. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.