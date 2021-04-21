Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 1,910 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 0.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,867,000 after acquiring an additional 325,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,599,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,976,000 after acquiring an additional 188,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. 1,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

