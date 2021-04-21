Appleton Partners Inc. MA Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 47,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,882. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

