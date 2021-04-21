Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 3.28% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter.

JPSE traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,604. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

