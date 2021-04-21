Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $4.67 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1,112.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after buying an additional 1,835,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.11. 116,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,356,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

