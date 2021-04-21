Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $11.32 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 255,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,268. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.