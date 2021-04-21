Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $438.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.