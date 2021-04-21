M. Kraus & Co Has $401,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M. Kraus & Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $378.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $384.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

