Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,139. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 542,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 89,976 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

