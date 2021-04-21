Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 271,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 180,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

