Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 238 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

