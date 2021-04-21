PAID Network Market Capitalization Tops $246.40 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $246.40 million and $7.51 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00006959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00275167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.15 or 0.01030232 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.51 or 0.00660091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,705.34 or 0.99781554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

