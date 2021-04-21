Barry Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,445,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

