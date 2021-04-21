CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CSX traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,052. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

Get CSX alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.