Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

NYSE BMI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.73. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,145. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average is $91.04.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.