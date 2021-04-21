Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.85. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.87.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

