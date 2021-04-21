Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

