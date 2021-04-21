Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,895,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,186,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,228,706 shares of company stock valued at $111,494,796 in the last ninety days.

PLTR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. 403,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,724,367. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

