Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 19,046 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,046 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 8.12% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEMM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,804. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97.

