Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.17. Flex LNG shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske upgraded Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $618.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flex LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Flex LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Flex LNG by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

