nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up to $67.05

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.05, but opened at $69.09. nCino shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Get nCino alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $89,358,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 924,898 shares of company stock worth $66,332,516.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $21,723,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in nCino by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.