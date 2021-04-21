Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 81 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 123.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $5.62 on Wednesday, hitting $513.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $577.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.