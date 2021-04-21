Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sets New 52-Week High at $163.05

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.05 and last traded at $162.48, with a volume of 364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

