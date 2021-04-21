Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.26

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.26 and last traded at C$36.08, with a volume of 19520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.73.

QBR.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.83. The firm has a market cap of C$8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.