Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.26

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.26 and last traded at C$36.08, with a volume of 19520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.73.

QBR.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.83. The firm has a market cap of C$8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

