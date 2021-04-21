Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. Zscaler comprises 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.93.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,869.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,453 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,709. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.28 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

