Solitude Financial Services Buys 6,601 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 72,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

