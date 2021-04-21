Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Cut by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

