2,547 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.97. 1,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,461. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.