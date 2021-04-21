Piper Sandler Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $385.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $44.68 EPS.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

NYSE:GS opened at $331.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.69. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

