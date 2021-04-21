MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $234,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.