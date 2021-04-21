Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 2nd Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group accounts for 4.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.18. 271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $111.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.10 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

