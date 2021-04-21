Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Makes New $326,000 Investment in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 1,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,745,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $47,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,990 shares of company stock worth $14,739,262. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.