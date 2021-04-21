Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Invests $3.50 Million in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.08% of APi Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 3,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,519. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

