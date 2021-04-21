Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $192.00. The stock had previously closed at $150.77, but opened at $157.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab shares last traded at $158.37, with a volume of 6,789 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

