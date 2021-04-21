WBH Advisory Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.