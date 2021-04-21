WBH Advisory Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $649,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 282,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

