Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $524,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

